“Banks have shut their doors, school bells will not ring today, isn’t that a blessing,” said Dr. Franci H. Moorman to the hundreds gathered at Pigg River Community Center on Monday morning. “Americans all over the nation, many of them have decided today ‘we are going to take some time off and we’re think about things we can do today for each other’ what a blessing when we stop considering ourselves all the time and decide what we are going to do together.”
It was no different in Rocky Mount as 300 people filled the community center for the 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast. This year’s theme was “Where do we go from here?” As keynote speaker, Moorman reminded the crowd of King’s speech in which he said, “We have come a long, long way but we still have a long, long way to go.”
She called upon community members to work together for a cause and to assess needs in the communities.
“It takes time and it takes people working together in a satisfactory tone, making a decision that I will not stop because it didn’t go my way … we want to keep positive things moving everywhere, every day.”
Moorman recalled the Mississippi Sanitation Strike and the struggles of 50 years ago and compared them to the current civil rights climate. The time has come, she said, for more movement to gain rights and justice for all.
“Now, 50 years later, what do we say about civil rights and justice for all?” Moorman asked the crowd. “It’s about more than bicycles and cellphones on Christmas Day … what about the educational system, what about transportation, what about what do we need in order to reach the goals.”
She said racial segregation causes “systematical separation” not intended by God and that we were made to work together.
“We are not free, we who have made it are not free, free … not yet have we reached the mountain top,” Moorman said. “Let us decide when we leave from here we are going to do more locally.”
Moorman, a pastor at the Community Church of God in Ypsilanti, Michigan, is a native of Franklin County. She was born in Ferrum to the late Rev. Herbert and Mrs. Willie Helm. She was a graduate of Franklin County Training School before she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Virginia State University.
Moorman was a teacher for two years in Franklin County before moving to Michigan and obtaining her master’s degree from Eastern Michigan University, as well as a doctorate in psychology from Michigan University. She became an ordained pastor in 2004 and in 2006, Moorman became one of two pastoral servants to lead the 800 membership of the Community Church of God in Ypsilanti.
Also during the breakfast gathering, the Rev. Robert Meredith, pastor at Rocky Mount Church of God, delivered the invocation and the Rev. Christopher Coates of First Baptist Church in Rocky Mount delivered the blessing of the food. Musical entertainment was provided by Florella Johnson, Sandra Preston and Freddie Dunnings. Retired Franklin County Commonwealth Attorney Clifford Hapgood served as emcee for the event.
Two community service leadership awards were presented, including one to Rocky Mount Vice Mayor Billie Stockton and one to Cable 12 founder Steve Oakes.
The breakfast is sponsored annually by the MLK Breakfast Club. Club members include William and Mary Helm, Bettye Buckingham, Josephine Edwards, Florella Johnson and Larry and Glenna Moore. Coordinating the ushers was Beatrice Preston.
Breakfast organizers also recognized and thanked business leaders, government officials, church leaders, sheriff’s deputies and community organization leaders for coming to the breakfast. Proceeds from the breakfast are donated each year to local community groups.
