20 years ago
An estimated 400 people were on hand July 1, 2000 for the Independence Day celebration in Henry, which included a parade and a carnival.
“I think attendance was down a little compared to last year,” said Hazel Hale, historian of the Henry Community Center and Henry Volunteer Fire Department, the sponsors of the celebration.
Hale added, “But I think everyone who attended had a better time this year because the weather was wonderful. It wasn’t too hot and it was a nice sunny day. Last year it was a lot hot.”
Hale said the parade, which stepped off at 11 a.m., consisted of about 60 units with fire trucks from the Ferrum, Henry and Fork Mountain volunteer fire departments, race cars, antique cars, classic cars, go-karts and Ziggy the clown.
The parade stepped off at Prillaman Grocery and Grill and traveled up Route 605 for about a half-mile and disbanded at the old Henry School building just off Route 605 where a carnival was held until 5 p.m.
“We had an excellent crowd at the carnival,” Hale said. “Most everyone who attended the parade took part in the carnival.”
Hale said the carnival featured games for children, craft sales and drawings for a riding lawn mower, garden tiller and a television with a built-in VCR. A variety of foods and refreshments was also enjoyed by those who attended, she said.
“We had people from Ferrum, Rocky Mount and Martinsville at the event,” said Hale. “They had heard about it in advance and some who came from out of the area to last year’s Independence parade came again Saturday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.