An email from Rocky Mount Plant Manager Todd Lockhart said the Weaver Street facility halted production on June 25 due to increased cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, the Town of Rocky Mount, as well as several cases in the facility.
“We contacted the Franklin County Department of Health and the Regional Department of Health to coordinate plant wide testing the week of June 28,” Lockhart said. “We are also performing additional enhanced sanitation, as well as specialized third-party contact cleaning and disinfecting protocols in this week and next.”
Lockhart gave no indication on how long the closure would last, but said pending testing results they plan to continue production in the “near future.”
The company declined to comment on the status of employees when asked if they were furloughed or getting paid during the closure.
West Piedmont Population Health Manager Nancy Bell confirmed the outbreak on June 26 and said that Empire Foods has been “very responsible” in reporting the outbreak.
“We wish more companies would behave in a similar manner,” Bell said. “Mr. Lockhart contacted us with the first positive case and continues to work with us to ensure that all safety precautions are being taken.”
Bell explained the health district defines an outbreak as two or more cases at one location.
The bakery produces ready to sell desserts such as cookies, cakes, brownies and cupcakes for retailers nation-wide.
In March, like many other businesses, the bakery implemented several safety protocols, including enhanced sanitation, limiting visitors to the facility, eliminating travel and non-essential in-person meetings, as well as continuing protocols already in place such as mandatory face masks, hand washing, and nightly deep cleans of equipment.
The bakery closure comes on the heels of the closure of the Old Franklin Turnpike Sheetz store due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. The store reopened June 26.
According to the Virginia Department of Health data as of June 30, Franklin County has 88 cases of COVID-19, up from 54 confirmed cases, on June 26.
The West Piedmont Health District showed 18 new cases were confirmed on Monday, and 12 over the weekend. Cases confirmed on Monday included nine males and nine females ranging from their teens to 50s.
Bell was unable to confirm if any of those cases were related to the outbreak at Empire Bakery, but said the spike in numbers can be attributed to travel.
“This is a good opportunity to remind people that social distancing, even outdoors, is still required and that masks are still your best defense,” Bell said. “Avoiding COVID hot spots, like beaches during the height of vacation time, is also strongly suggested.”
Virginia currently does not have any quarantine requirements upon arrival from travel within the U.S.
The rise in cases prompted the county put out an advisory, reminding residents to practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash hands often, avoid large groups and disinfect frequently touched surfaces. The advisory also reminded residents of the COVID-19 testing that was available Tuesday at the Pigg River Community Center.
At press time, the state of Virginia was reporting 62,787 total cases, an increase of nearly 600 from Monday, and 1,763 deaths, up 23 from Monday.
