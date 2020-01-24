Drug store closing after 95 years

20 years ago
Citing the desire to spend more time with each other and rising business pressures, Mike and Priscilla Kent announced in January 2000 they would close the Franklin Drug at the end of Jan. 24 business day.
“This was a hard decision,” Mike Kent said. “Our patients have been like family.”
The store was on Franklin Street in Rocky Mount where it operated for 95 years — 46 of them at that site. Franklin Drug had been operated by members of the Kent family since 1939. The business was begun by pharmacist “Dr.” John Martin in 1905 at the corner of Church and Franklin Streets.
Franklin Drug was bought by Mike Kent’s father and uncle Frank Lee and Robert Paige Kent in 1939. In 1954, the Kent brothers moved to the Franklin Street location which was previously a movie theater.
Frank and Paige Kent retired in 1973 and Mike and Priscilla became 50% owners with Charles McDaniel. McDaniel retired in 1996 and the Kents became full owners. Mike and Priscilla planned to work for another drug store and not retire just yet. CVS planned to buy Franklin Drug’s left over stock with the store closing and prescription files were transferred to CVS unless otherwise specified by a patient.
Apart from wanting to spend more time together, the Kents said insurance was another driving factor behind their decision to close. Mike said the drug store costs used to be reimbursed to customers who went to the pharmacy of their choice, collected receipts and sent them to major medical providers. Now, he said, “insurance companies and employers tell them where to get their prescriptions filled.”
He explained “Insurance companies now tell patients how many days’ supply of medicine they can get from which pharmacy. Some can get only 30 days’ supply with us and a chain store can give them 90 days’ supply which is cheaper. Employers pay so much of a percentage of the insurance bill they want to keep their costs down.”
Franklin Drug was one of few pharmacies left at the time that ran accounts for customers. The store also carried “old-time” products such as Watkins products, Wildrood Crème Oil, Enerjets and others.
Curves now occupies the space that was Franklin Rexall Drug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.