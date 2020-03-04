The Feb. 21 editorial, “Be a part of the superintendent search,” contained an inaccurate sentence that stated the public meeting for the superintendent search was scheduled for “7 p.m. tonight at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in the East Auditorium.” The editorial ran ahead of schedule due to production challenges and the day/time did not get changed. The meeting was held Feb. 26.
Sign up to receive our daily newsletters and get special offers delivered right to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.